BUSINESS OF THE WEEK: Schuur Concrete

Schuur Concrete of Chandler is a pre-cast concrete company that was created by the Schuur family in 1969 as a redi-mix company. This business started in the Schuur Implement building on Main Street, which Henry Schuur owned. His three oldest sons, Harlan, Milton and Rodney started the business. Later the younger sons, Clark and Curtis, joined in the business. They added the precast business in 1971 when they purchased the quonset buildings west of Chandler. In 2013, the third generation of Schuurs, Milton’s two sons, Darren and Doug and Curt’s son, Ryan started their own company, Schuur Concrete LLC, and continue with the business. In 2016, Clark’s son-in-law, Tom Wiekeraad also joined the business.

Their main work is creating precast concrete walls and slats for agricultural buildings. They make 4’x10′ hog slats and 4’x12′ cattle slats. They have set buildings from 30′ wide to 120′ wide and almost every length in between.They have many other options available for cattle confinement buildings, too. Darren Schuur said the the slats are very high quality and built to withstand the stress of livestock.

For the complete article, please see the February 15th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.