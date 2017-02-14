Ag Plastic Recycling

Farmers sign up now for free service

Local farmer, Kevin Zylstra, has found a solution for leftover ag and silage plastic.

Since starting his baling business in 2015, Zylstra came across one common question. “Customers started asking me what they could do with the plastic around the bales,” he said. This prompted Zylstra to look into possible ways to dispose of the plastic, other than just throwing it away. He was referred to Revolution Plastics, which provides farms and dairies with on-farm ag and silage plastic collection.

Revolution Plastics would provide service for farms in Southwest Minnesota with enough interest from local farmers. “They bring a free dumpster out and you fill it up with the plastic,” said Zylstra. “Once it’s full you call them and they’ll come pick it up for free.” Each individual farm would receive their own dumpster.

