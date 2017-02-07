Notes from Home – By Jill Fennema

Congrats SWCH freshmen boys

On Saturday, the SWCH freshman boys team took first place in the Red Rock Conference freshman tournament. My oldest, Micah, plays on this team and has been playing with this group of boys for four or five years. This group of boys plays well together and has a lot of fun doing it.

Here is their coach’s summary of the game:

On Saturday, February 4, the final round of the 9th grade boys Red Rock Conference tournament took place at the SWMCH gymnasium. The freshmen Eagles were the #3 seed going into the tournament, based on the results of the 8th grade Red Rock Conference tournament from the previous year.

The boys started the morning by playing the #2 seed H-BC at 8:30 a.m. The game was very close throughout, but the boys made some key plays late in the game to claim a 44-38 victory. Westbrook – Walnut Grove, the #1 seed, then played Mountain Lake, the #5 seed, and secured a hard fought victory to advance. Mountain Lake was sent to the consolation game and defeated H-BC, while WWG awaited the Eagles for the championship.

In the final game, the Eagles rebounded, shared the ball very well offensively, and played great team defense on their way to a 65-50 victory. Congratulations Eagles!