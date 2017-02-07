Lady Dutchmen Propel to 59-55 Win

Edgerton girls pushed for the win against Luverne January 30 overtaking the Cardinals in the final minutes off the shooting of Elizabeth Buckridge, who hit 3 clutch treys down the stretch to propel the Dutchmen to the 59-55 victory. Buckridge poured in 19 points on the night followed by Chynna Berning and Jenny Nelson who aided the Dutchmen scoring with 13 and 11 points. Halle Wassink added 9 points and 8 rebounds.

Berning put in the first points for the Dutch adding the free throw for the old fashioned three-point play after a Luverne foul. Buckridge and Berning took turns on the offensive end sharing all the points of the early 14-9 lead.

For the full article please see the February 8th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise!