Eagles victorious over Vikings 82-77

Last Tuesday the girls’ basketball team of Southwest Minnesota Christian hosted the Minneota Vikings. The team from the northern half of our section has proved a formidable foe in the past and sported a 14-4 record coming into the game. The game seesawed back and forth with 12 ties and 12 lead changes until the Eagles emerged victorious, 82-77.

One Accord favored us with the national anthem before the girls took the floor. The action was furious immediately with an injured player and 4 points in less than a minute. MHS scored first. Brooklyn De Kam was fouled while attempting a shot and made both free throws. Chantel Groen stole the ball and got it to Emily Nerem for the Eagles’ first lead. The Vikings scored twice before Groen assisted fellow senior Leah Buys for 2 points. After 2 more Minneota scores, De Kam splashed in a trey to make the score 10-9 in favor of the Vikings with 14:11 showing on the clock.

The Eagles took the lead with a Hannah Nerem hoop followed by 2 Jazlynn Prins made free throws. They increased their lead to 5 when Groen pulled down an offensive rebound and scored. After 2 MHS scores, Groen scored again. Buys swiped the ball from MHS and passed it ahead to Prins who was fouled while she made the basket and then completed the old fashioned 3-point play. The Eagles led 20-14 with 9:33 left in the half.

For the full article please see the February 8th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise!