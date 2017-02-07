Dutchmen Secure 53-44 Victory

The game had its pretty moments. The game had its not-so-pretty moments. Coach Doug Van Kley frowned when he saw his team had given up 20 offensive rebounds at Ellsworth on Tuesday night, January 31. But the coach’s frown was turned upside down when he saw his team’s turnover total. It was five, which is incredible.

The Dutchmen had just one turnover at intermission as they raced to a 26-11 lead. The Panthers did manage to outscore Edgerton in the second half, but the 15-point lead was large enough that Edgerton was able to secure a 53-44 victory for win number four of the 2016-’17 campaign.

Another stat Coach Van Kley had to enjoy was his team’s assist total. The Dutchmen moved the ball crispy and unselfishly all game amassing 17 team assists. Dayne Niemeyer led the way with six. Mason Sluis added three while four other Dutchmen each had a pair of passes that led directly to Edgerton hoops.

For the complete article please see the February 8 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise!