Dutchmen Fall Short in Battle with Rebels

Last year’s graduation hit the Murray County Central boys’ basketball team hard. They lost three quality starters in Grant Rohrer, Noah Lupkes, and Jack Erickson. The Rebels were the cream of the crop in the Red Rock Conference and the sub-section, finishing one win shy of the state tournament.

After the first 11 games of the 2016-’17 campaign, the Rebels were 4-7 as they searched for an identity. But, after a 62-39 victory over the Edgerton Flying Dutchmen on Ground Hog Day, the Rebels had a 5-2 mark over their previous seven games to even their season record at 9-9.

The Dutchmen discovered that scoring first in a game isn’t necessarily a good omen. Dayne Niemeyer drained a trey from the northeast corner of the gym for a 3-0 Edgerton lead. By the time the Dutchmen scored again — which was a Mason Sluis two-pointer — Edgerton was in a 13-5 hole. It got worse from there.

