BUSINESS OF THE WEEK: Chandler State Agency

The Chandler State Agency was incorporated in 1981. It is located inside the State Bank of Chandler, but the two organizations are completely separate entities.

In 2005, Jason Menning started working for the agency and he became the manager when Peterson retired. In 2010, Menning had an opportunity to purchase stock in the bank and the agency. Jason continues to manage the agency, plus he does take care of some banking duties and he is also on the bank board.

In 2012, Dana (Hulstein) Gunnink joined the staff and became an insurance agent. She previously worked at Heartland Mutual Insurance Company, Lismore, Minn., as an assistant insurance underwriter. While there, she worked on farm and home insurance policies, quoting and making changes to the policies.

