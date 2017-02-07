5th Avenue Estates Ready for Tenants

Last week Tuesday, Edgebrook hosted an open house for the new senior housing option, and about 70 people walked through the twin home. Construction is nearly complete and the north half is ready for occupancy.

The entire house was fully furnished with furniture and decor from Vander Stoep Furniture so that open house attendees could see what the house will look like fully furnished. Those items will be going back to the store, however, all the appliances are furnished.

Each half of the handicap accessible twin home is 1,454 square feet and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Edgebrook Housing Director Judy Vis said that there has been some confusion on how the process of living in one of these twin homes goes. She explained that there is a 100 percent refundable entrance fee of $180,000 and a monthly service fee of $1,200, which includes all utilities and maintenance. The residents at these homes will also have access to all of the Edgebrook amenities, including the Verdoes Room and exercise rooms.

For the full article please see the February 8th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise!