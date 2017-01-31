On the Books: How does the Edgerton Library Measure Up?

Last month, when the City of Edgerton set their budget, library funding was cut by $5,000. That stirred some discussion among library supporters and promoted some questions regarding how libraries are funded.

The State of Minnesota requires that cities and counties fund libraries. Pipestone County funds both the Edgerton Public Library and the Meinders Community Library, which is the library in Pipestone. The county is required to contribute $46,486, which is split between Pipestone and Edgerton with $18,594.40 going to the Edgerton Library in 2017, and the remainder going to Pipestone.

That contribution to Edgerton is an increase of $6,328.58 over last year. As the city council was trying to balance its budget, they saw the county’s increase in funding as an opportunity to lower the amount they had been giving to the library.

According to Edgerton’s librarian, Elberta De Jager, the reason for the increased funding from the county was because the bookmobile program was discontinued. Holland, Jasper, and Woodstock were three towns that had bookmobile services. Library patrons in those towns will now need to utilize either the Pipestone or Edgerton libraries.

