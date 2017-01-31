Leota Community Works with Youth

On January 27, seventeen 4th and 5th graders of the Leota Community Youth Group held a lock-in at the Bethel Reformed Church.

The Leota Community Youth Group organization was organized in 2015. Prior to this there was a kindergarten through 3rd grade group that had a “Children in Worship” program. But once the students were done with 3rd grade, they had nowhere to participate in a faith-based program.

This community group has several sub-groups and each is led by different members of the Leota Community. The 4th/5th grade group is taught by Kristy and Phil Vander Ziel and Dave and Shanda Schaap.

The other groups include: kindergarten through 3rd grade, led by Brenda Van Peursem, Eileen Rozeboom, Stephanie McClain, and Melanie Groen; 6th through 8th grade, led by Rachelle and Ivan Vande Griend and Loren and Shelli De Groot; and high school, led by Heidi and Brian Tschetter and Todd and Julie Vis.

