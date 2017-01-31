Lady Dutchmen Notch 64-58 Victory

The Dutchmen women traveled to Okabena January 23 and notched a 64-58 win over the HLO Wildcats. Three players were in double digits led by Jenny Nelson with 13 and Chynna Berning with 12. Halle Wassink added 11 points and 13 rebounds and the team had 8 steals to overtake a tough HLO squad.

The tip-off by Wassink was sent in the vicinity of Nelson but HLO had a hand on the ball as well resulting in another jump-off this time with the 5’4” guard, Nelson, in the center circle. A valiant effort ceded the tip to HLO but they were unable to convert on their first possession and Berning drained a three to put the first points up on the board. The Wildcats wasted no time picking up 9 before Wassink added a field goal to pull within 4 early on. Nelson and Lila Ockenga each converted for 2 and Jordyn Smit added 1 of 2 from the line to make it 10-13. Steady offense from HLO put the Dutch down by 9 again before Nelson added four on 2 subsequent trips down the floor.

