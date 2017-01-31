Eagles Repulse Rebels 77-43

The Southwest Minnesota Christian girls basketball team had 3 games scheduled last week. Tuesday’s game was postponed because of weather. On Thursday they welcomed the Rebels of Murray County Central to town. The Rebels brought a 2-13 record into the contest including an earlier defeat at the hands of the Eagles. The Eagles dominated that game and this one as well winning by a 77-43 count.

After a trio of Elise Ver Hey, Samantha Feikema, and Sarah Kuiper sang the national anthem, the game commenced. The Eagles took a minute for the first basket. The Nerem sisters opened the scoring with Emily passing to Hannah for a bucket. After MCC scored, Brooklyn De Kam grabbed an offensive rebound, scored, was fouled, and made the free throw. MCC scored again, but Leah Buys drove the lane for 2 and then stole the ball and passed ahead to Chantel Groen for the deuce. Jazlynn Prins scored giving the Eagles a 11-4 lead with 13:49 showing on the clock.

For the full article, please see the February 1st edition of the Edgerton Enterprise!