Eagles Defeat Chargers 100-47

Last Friday the Chargers of Westbrook-Walnut Grove came to town to participate in a girl-boy double header. WWG’s girls team was 2-15 overall and 0-9 in the conference. The game was close for the first 3 minutes but then the Eagles erupted. They held a 57-19 lead at half and won by a 100-47 count. The game gave Coach Nerem a chance to use her bench and get valuable playing time for the underclassmen.

The Chamber Choir honored America and entertained the fans with a nice rendition of our national anthem.

The Chargers scored first, but then Hannah Nerem grabbed an offensive carom and was fouled as she put it in. She made the free throw. After WWG scored, Chantel Groen went dancing down the lane for 2 points. With the game tied at 5, Brooklyn De Kam drained a trey, assisted by Emily Nerem. Groen pilfered the ball and scored before a WWG score. WWG cut the lead to three before Leah Buys made a free throw, and Sydney Van Hulzen returned a missed shot into the hoop to make the score 13-7.

Groen was fouled while shooting and made both charity tosses. Jazlynn Prins went 1 of 2 from the line, and then drained a trey assisted by De Kam. De Kam then scored using an E. Nerem pass. Prins scored, followed by a De Kam steal and a score. De Kam then caught a Van Hulzen pass and scored. Groen made a whirling dervish move to score. Buys hit a long range missile after catching a H. Nerem pass to make the score 31-9 with 9:16 left in the half.

