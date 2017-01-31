County Examines Expanding Broadband Coverage

Pipestone and other counties in Southwest Minnesota could see expanded broadband coverage within the next couple years. In 2016, the Minnesota state legislature set aside $35 million for the Border-to-Border Broadband Grant Program. The grant aims to encourage new and existing providers to build broadband infrastructure in areas of the state that are unserved and underserved.

It is anticipated that grant funds for the program will be available again in 2017, from which Pipestone County could greatly benefit.

At their meeting on January 24, the county commissioners approved a decision to explore the cost of conducting a broadband survey. A survey would be the first step to determining the county’s needs before applying for grant money; it would examine the needs of county citizens and environment for infrastructure.

“A lot of the county is underserved or completely unserved,” said Pipestone County Chair Les Nath.

