Chargers Short Circuit Eagles 74-70

The SWC boys basketball team ended its week playing the Westbrook-Walnut Grove Chargers as part of a girl-boy double header. The girls played first with SWC winning, and the boys hit the floor hoping to duplicate the girls’ win.

As was mentioned in another story this week, the Chargers are one of the top teams in the Red Rock Conference and in Section 3. After the Eagles lost to the RRC Falcons, they hoped to get back on track against the Chargers. The visitors have a lot of size, and they could shoot as well. The game seesawed back and forth with the Charges coming out on top 74-70.

An added element to the game was the prospect of Jeremy Vander Woude breaking the school record for 3-point shots formerly held by Dominic Nibbelink. The old record was 134; the new record is yet to be established as Vander Woude hit 2 threes in the game and has a few games to go in the black and gold.

After WWG scored to open the game, Jacob Van Dam dropped in a fall away jumper to tie the score. The visitors answered, but Avery Pater, again starting in place of Logan Walhof, dropped in a trey. The Chargers scored again but then Pater dropped in a deuce and Vander Woude hit the record setting trey to make the score 10-6.

