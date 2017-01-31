Business of the Week: Designs by Jess

Designs by Jess, the salon in Chandler, opened about one year ago. Owner Jessica Kooiman offers a full line of cosmetology services.

Her salon is located in space owned by the City of Chandler, in the same building as the Chandler City Hall. When she opened her business last year, Jessica did a lot of work to update the salon and make it comfortable and inviting for her clients.

Prior to opening her salon in Chandler, Jessica was working at Shear Designs in Slayton. She rented space there for about four years. Prior to that she worked for Dawn and Company in Edgerton. Opening her own business in Chandler, where she could be close to her home and family, was very appealing to her and it has worked out well.

For the full article, please see the February 1st edition of the Edgerton Enterprise!