Trojans eke out win over Eagles 88-87

After a disappointing loss to Red Rock Central, the SWC Eagle girls basketball team hoped to get back on track against the Worthington Trojans. The Trojans have been playing better ball than in years past and looked to provide the Eagles with a good test. It was a test that was failed at the free throw line as 17 missed charity tosses led to an 88-87 defeat for the Eagles.

Hannah and Emily Nerem combined for the first score of the game with Hannah finding Emily for the bucket. Worthington went ahead with 2 scores before Chantel Groen scored with a free throw and then a basket assisted by De Kam. Groen spent as much time as possible slashing through the Trojan defense for lay-ups. Three quick scores by WHS after tossing the ball over the Eagle zone press gave them a 10-5 lead, Groen scored on a drive, and then Leah Buys splashed home a trey assisted by H. Nerem to make the score 12-10.

After a Trojan score, Groen went to the rack for 2 points, and Jazlyn Prins passed to E. Nerem to tie the score at 14. Groen made a free throw to momentarily give the Eagles the lead. After pilfering the pill, Groen scored again, and E. Nerem stroked a jumper to put the Eagles up 19-16. WHS came back with two baskets before Buys scored again. The Eagles were held scoreless for almost 4 minutes while the visitors but in 8 points to take a 28-21 lead with 7:12 remaining in the first half.

Groen scored with a drive, but that was countered by WHS scoring the next 8 points. H. Nerem put in 2 points as did her sister, but WHS held a 39-27 lead before Hannah made 2 free throws. The Eagles were 5 for 17 from the line in the first half. Two baskets by Groen and a floater by E. Nerem made the score 41-35 as the Eagles struggled to stay in the game. Groen went 1 of 2 from the line and then assisted Buys for a trey to cut the lead to 4.

The Eagles put in 4 more points before the break. Prins passed to E. Nerem for a bucket, and Groen scored 1 more time. The Trojans finished off the half with a 3-point basket to lead 48-43 as the teams retired to their respective locker rooms. For the complete article see the 1-25 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.