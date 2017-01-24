Local guardsmen help with inauguration security

The South Dakota National Guard sent 150 soldiers and airmen to provide support to the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20. Two of those airmen were Senior Airman Riley Verbrugge and Staff Sergeant Evan Fey.

Evan Fey is a son of Rick and Karen Fey and grandson of Les and Beth Vanden Berg, all of Edgerton. Verbrugge is the son of Evan and Missy Verbrugge of Luverne and a great-grandson of Nori Pool and Ellen Wynia, both of Edgerton.

Verbrugge and Fey, along with 16 others from the 114th Security Forces Squadron, flew to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning and returned home on Saturday.

They, along with 130 army guardsmen, provided security and assisted the secret service at walk-through gates along the parade route.

Verbrugge reported that they were not involved with any protests, but they could see the protestors a few blocks away from them.