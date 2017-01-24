Lady Dutchmen squeak out a win over Rebels

Edgerton Dutchmen held on for the win against Murray County Central January 20 by a score of 57-55. The home crowd saw the Dutchmen up early but the Rebels fought back to be within one at the half.

A strong second half by EHS pushed the lead to 12 but again MCC came back in the final minutes making a 13 to 3 run before time ran out giving the Dutchmen the close win.

Jenny Nelson put in the first 2 points of the night followed quickly by a Rebel turnover and a trey by Chynna Berning. Halle Wassink and Lila Ockenga worked underneath the basket each picking up field goals to stretch the lead to 9-2. The Buckridge sisters then got to work for the Dutch as Gabrielle hit for 2 and Elizabeth picked up a three. Gabby converted for three more goals and Jasmine Jensen hit a jump shot for 2 and EHS was up by 11 until the Rebels put up a quick 6. Nelson scored the last Edgerton bucket of the half but MCC added another six points before intermission to cut the Dutchmen lead to 24-23.

Berning wasted no time hitting a three on the first possession after the half. Nelson and E. Buckridge each went 2/2 behind the line on Rebel fouls and Lauren Sankey added a goal but Slayton matched the Dutchmen shot for shot to tie the game at 31.

E. Buckridge drained a three and Ashley Moss picked up three of her own behind the free throw line after subsequent Rebel fouls as the Dutch tried to put some distance in the score taking a 5-point lead. Berning went perfect behind the line adding 2 and Nelson followed up with a steal and a goal to push the lead to 8. Ockenga converted underneath and picked up 1/1 from the line on an MCC foul. E. Buckridge put up a trey and Berning and Nelson put up two apiece and the Dutchmen led 54-42. For the complete article see the 1-25 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.