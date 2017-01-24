Eagles take down Patriots 65-61

The middle game of the triad played by the boys of Southwest Minnesota Christian High School was against an old foe, Hills-Beaver Creek. While H-BC’s record is not sparkling overall, they had just had a 6 game winning streak snapped by undefeated RRC. That streak included a thrilling come-from-behind win against Adrian. The Eagles had suffered their second defeat of the year, a humbling blowout against Pipestone. Which Eagle team would show up? Would they rebound? Would they control the ball without turning it over numerous times? When the dust settled after an exciting game, the Eagles stopped the Patriots 65-61.

The Patriots struck first with a trey. The Eagles came back using a pass from Jared Vis to AJ Vanderby for their initial bucket. Avery Pater then found fellow freshman Jacob Van Dam outside the arc, and Van Dam splashed home a trey. After the visitors tied the game at five, Pater made a nifty reverse lay-up assisted by Jeremy Vander Woude. Pater scored again on a fast break assisted by a Van Dam pass. Vander Woude drove to the hole for 2 points which gave the Eagles an 11-7 lead with 12:18 showing on the clock.

Pater remained unaccounted for in H-BC’s defense and scored again on a drive. Vanderby scored again down on the block. After the visitors tied the score at 15, Vis dropped in a trey assisted by Pater. Vander Woude set up near the Enterprise office and drained a triple using a Logan Walhof pass. The next 6 points belonged to the Patriots, and they held a 23-21 lead with 4:16 left in the half. For the complete article see the 1-25 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.