Dutchmen and Falcons square off twice in a week

If you read last week’s edition of the Enterprise, and now you’re reading this story about Edgerton playing Red Rock Central, you might think the same story is printed twice.

A pair of rescheduled games had the Dutchmen and Falcons playing just a few days apart and the two games were very similar. At Lamberton the final score was 43-26 in RRC’s favor. Five days later the teams squared off again with RRC winning 48-39.

Were the back-to-back low scoring affairs a case of great defense or less than spectacular offense? That is the million-dollar question for which there would be many different opinions.

The Falcons have surprised many Red Rock Conference watchers by winning every game they have played so far. After beating Edgerton January 17, they sport a 12-0 overall record and a 7-0 conference mark. The Dutchmen, meanwhile, dropped to 2-9.

The Falcons have two of the conference's better players in the persons of Trevor Pederson and Luke Engen. Pederson is built more for football than for basketball but he is nimble for his size with great hands. Engen is agile and moves around the court in many different positions. The rest of the RRC players that saw action know their roles and perform them well. Pederson and Engen combined to score 35 of RRC's 48 points.