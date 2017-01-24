Business of the week: Ive’s Radiator

For over 35 years, Ive’s Radiator in Leota has been the go-to place in the area for radiator repair. In more recent years, it is also the most local place you can find to have your vehicle’s alignment taken care of.

Ivan Gunnink started his business in 1980. He graduated from Edgerton Public School in 1975 and went on to Pipestone Vocational School for auto mechanics. He spent some time working at Steve Eernisse’s garage in Leota and then worked for a short time in construction for Le Tinklenberg before he decided to venture out on his own.

For many years, his repair business was located in the shop on his parents’ property. Ive is a son of Arnie and Connie Gunnink. The shop stayed there until about 1992, when he moved into his current location right along County Rd. 20 (110th St.) as you come into Leota from the west.

The next year, Ive’s brother Loren came on board. Loren graduated from EHS in 1982 and then went to Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, S.D., for business. After graduating, he worked for Lewis Family Drug for ten years before returning to Leota to work with Ive. For the complete article see the 1-25 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.