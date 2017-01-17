Raining treys, Eagles defeat Wildcats 92-64

After dismantling Ellsworth on Tuesday the Eagles went back into action last Friday against the Wildcats of Heron Lake-Okabena. The Wildcats, once known as the Quasars and other sobriquets, were in the same section of the standings as the Panthers. The Eagles, however, seem to bring out the best in teams for a little while at least. The visitors jumped out to leads of 7-1, 14-6, and 23-18 before SWC got on track, overcame those leads, and went on their way to a 92-64 victory.

Leah Buys and Emily De Groot sang a beautiful rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” that drew a call of encore from one leather-lunged fan. They were also given compliments by a pair of HLO supporters.

Logan Knutson was the Eagles’ main thorn in the flesh during the game. It was not his shooting but rather his passing (12 assists) that gave the Wildcats many opportunities to score of which they took advantage. Jeremy Vander Woude scored first for the home team with a free throw. AJ Vanderby duplicated the feat followed by Logan Walhof hitting 2 charity tosses. Jacob Van Dam passed to Vanderby for the first Eagle field goal of the game. The Wildcats employed an unusual strategy to defend Vanderby. His defender would flop, causing the big fellow to fall and be called for traveling. For the complete article see the 1-18 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.

