Luck retires Fey leaves JD after 36 years

On Thursday, Edgerton Implement will host a retirement open house for Lyndal “Luck” Fey. Luck has been with the John Deere dealership in Edgerton for about 36 years. He is currently an advanced service technician.

When he began working for Jerry Brink, who owned the implement dealership back then, he worked on lawn mowers. He set up the new machines and fixed machines that came in for repair. He graduated from that work into larger equipment. Now he mostly repairs combines and corn planters.

Throughout the years, Luck took a lot of John Deere training courses. The training was good, but Luck says, “The best teacher is still experience.”

“I love the combine work when it’s preseason or after season,” he explains. “I like to rebuild them. I like knowing what I am going to do each day.”

He is not fond of the pressure that goes along with field repairs. There is a lot more opportunity for things to go wrong and repairs do not always go as quickly as he or the farmer would like.

He credits his father, LeRoy, with getting him involved in tractor repair. LeRoy worked for Marion Brink on two cylinder tractors in his younger days. He’s the one who got Luck interested in turning wrenches.

His younger days are also when he came by his nickname. Luck’s uncle John always called him Lucky Luke when he was little and eventually it was shortened to just Luck and the name stuck.

Luck graduated with Jerry Brink from Southwest MN Christian High School in 1969. He went on to Dordt College for accounting and graduated from there in 1973. It didn’t take him long to realize that desk work was not for him. “I was the kind of guy who wanted to get his hands dirty,” he said. For the complete article see the 1-18 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.

