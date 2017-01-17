Lady Dutchmen lose battle with the Dragons

Dutchmen girls basketball hosted the Adrian Dragons Thursday, January 12 and they lost the contest by a score of 60-43.

Coming off a low point against Minneota earlier in the week EHS hoped to regain some fire and consistency but aggressive play by Edgerton racked up 27 fouls to the Dragons’ 12 and proved too hard for the offense to find a rhythm in the game.

Chynna Berning and Elizabeth Buckridge started off the game hitting shots from the perimeter and Halle Wassink put in a goal from the elbow but still trailed 15-9 until Berning hit her 2nd trey to pull within three. Jenny Nelson contributed to the offense driving in for 2 and hitting an outside shot in the final seconds to head into the half down by 4 at 28-22. For the complete article see the 1-18 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.

