Feist is new massage therapist in town

Edgerton has a new massage therapist, Pamela Feist. Pamela and her husband, Brad, moved to Edgerton just before Thanksgiving. She is a 1992 graduate of Southwest MN Christian High School and is a daughter of Gord and Elaine Mouw of Leota. Pamela is operating her massage business out of the Edgerton Family Chiropractic office.

Pamela took a roundabout route into massage therapy. After high school she attended SDSU in Brookings for nutrition, health, and coaching. An avid athlete who was playing volleyball for the Jackrabbits, she loved anatomy and learning about the human body, but just could not find the field she was looking for.

After going to SDSU, she moved to Louisiana where she and her sister Sheila worked for a Christian organization that helped troubled teenage girls.

“I enjoyed the work and it was a time of growth for me,” Pamela said. She was not much older than the girls she was working with, so the experience taught her a lot. For the complete article see the 1-18 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.

