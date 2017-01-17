Falcons give Dutchmen bad news

Did you hear about the Boy Scout troop that spent a week in the wilderness? Most of the time they spent in the rain and mud with no showers and a broken latrine. After five days the lead scout said, “There’s only two days of camp left and I’ve got some good news and some bad news. The good news is: We all get a change of underwear. The bad news is: Tom you change with Bill, Fred you change with Harvey, Frank you change with Ray….

The Edgerton Flying Dutchmen boys had some good news/bad news situations Thursday night, January 12, after their nearly 70-mile trek to Lamberton. The good news? The Dutchmen defense limited the Red Rock Central Falcons to 43 points, which was 20 points under RRC’s season average coming into the game. The bad news? Edgerton could muster a mere 26 points, which was 32 points under their season average.

More good news? EHS played the Falcons evenly in the second half as both teams scored 20 points. More bad news? Edgerton was able to score just six points by halftime. It was one of those nights where the Dutchmen wouldn’t have been able to hit the bull’s eye with a bazooka. And the final tidbit of good news? The Dutchmen outrebounded the Falcons 36 to 33. Final bad news item? Edgerton turned the ball over 25 times to just 10 for RRC.

With the win the Falcons improved to a perfect 10-0 (5-0 in Red Rock Conference action) while EHS slipped to 2-6 and 1-4. For the complete article see the 1-18 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.

Related