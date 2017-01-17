Eagles rout Wolverines 78-38

The second game of the boy-girl double header pitting Southwest Minnesota Christian against Mountain Lake Area found the girls going at it. The MLA girls’ record was not as stellar as the boys’ record, but they have been known to have some good players. The Eagles jumped out to an early lead and never looked back on the way to a 78-38 win.

The first play for the Eagles boded well for the night. Chantel Groen found Brooklyn De Kam camped beyond the 3-point arc. The junior calmly knocked down the trey and the Eagles led 3-0. MLA scored on its first possession, but the Eagles came back with the first of many high-low plays between Hannah Nerem and Groen. On the Wolverines next possession Groen stole the ball and dropped in her second basket. She picked up a teammate’s missed shot and her sixth point on the next possession giving the Eagles a 9-2 lead.

De Kam kept up the early Eagle onslaught with another trey assisted by Emily Nerem, Groen scored again, and then assisted De Kam for another bucket, and the Eagles led 16-2 four minutes into the contest. An MLA free throw only temporarily slowed the Eagles as Jazlynn Prins scored on a drive to the hoop and then assisted Groen who made a baseline move. Nerem splashed home a jump shot followed by a Sydney Van Hulzen score assisted by Prins. The Eagles led 24-7 with 11:11 showing on the clock. For the complete article see the 1-18 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.

