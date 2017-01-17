Donations make new heart monitor a reality

When their son Dave Jongetjes passed away last June, LeRoy and Martha Jongetjes donated memorial money they received to the Edgerton Ambulance Association. They asked that their donation be used towards a new heart monitor that the association had on their list of future purchases. The Schelhaas family also donated funds for the heart monitor as well, after Dr. Bert Schelhaas passed away.

At the end of 2016 Spronk Brothers donated $25,000 to the Edgerton Ambulance Assocation, and the new machine was on its way. It arrived on Tuesday, Dec. 27. That day, the Edgerton ambulance was one of several agencies called to the scene of a tragic accident southeast of Edgerton. Involved in that accident was Arlan Spronk, driving a semi for Spronk Brothers. Seth Spronk, speaking for Spronk Brothers, commented that while they have had interactions with the ambulance association in the past, the fact that one of their drivers was in need of medical help so quickly after their donation made it all the more clear that charitable contributions to these types of groups are always a good thing. For the complete article see the 1-18 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.

