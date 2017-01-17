Baby to have heart surgery

In a few days, Mike and Melissa (Weidert) Einck of rural Wilmont will leave for Ann Arbor, Mich. The Eincks will be going to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor to await the birth of their second child.

They found out in November, during a routine ultrasound, that their unborn baby has a heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). This a serious problem that involves several parts of the left side of the heart.

Shortly after their baby is born, he or she will have heart surgery. The baby will need two more surgeries before his or her second birthday.

In the Unites States, about 1,000 babies are born with HLHS each year. The C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital was among the first congenital heart programs to achieve consistent success in the treatment of HLHS. More than 90 percent of HLHS babies treated at the University of Michigan survive to discharge. For the complete article see the 1-18 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.

