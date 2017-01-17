Arrows down Eagles 54-50

Two very high-octane girls basketball teams met in Edgerton last Tuesday evening. Both the Pipestone Arrows and the Southwest Minnesota Christian Eagles sported 9-0 records. Only one of the teams would escape the evening unscathed. The Eagles were looking to avenge a defeat suffered at the hands of the Arrows last year. The visiting team’s strategy was to slow down the game and not let the home team get into its running game that has doomed 9 teams this year. The game was close throughout, but the Arrows prevailed 54-50.

Pipestone jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Brooklyn De Kam found Emily Nerem open for a basket. After another PAS hoop De Kam was fouled while shooting and made both free throws. The Eagles’ leader, Chantel Groen, got into the scoring column with a hoop to give the Eagles a 6-5 lead. De Kam hit another pair of charity tosses, and Groen swiped the ball on Pipestone’s next possession and steamed for a lay-up to make the score 10-5 four minutes into the contest.

After a quick time out, PAS got 2 points back, but Groen answered with another drive to score. Jazlynn Prins entered the game and gave the Eagles a 14-7 advantage with a bucket. Another Arrow score was answered by Hannah Nerem using a pass from sister Emily. Prins made the Eagle lead 8 with a free throw. Pipestone kept pace with a hoop, but Prins answered with her own 2-point shot. PAS came right back to score before H. Nerem went 1 of 2 from the line to make the score 20-13 with 8:04 left in the first half. For the complete article see the 1-18 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.

