SWC outscores EHS 79-49

Cross-town rivalries can bring the best out of people or the worst out of people. I think last Friday it was the former. Friends and neighbors from EHS and SWC met for supper watched a ball game in which both teams gave their all, and like a pair of junior high girls, exchanged hugs after the game.

The supper was to support the spring sports pairing of the two schools. Baseball coaches were looking for some money to buy some bats with hits in them while other coaches were hoping for some crumbs.

After the flute duet by Emily De Groot and Jaiden Henstra honoring our country with the national anthem, the ball was tossed up and the game began.

Edgerton gave SWC all they could handle for most of the first half, but Dutchmen turnovers began to give SWC the advantage and they came away with a 79-49 victory.

The Flying Dutchmen won the tip and quickly moved down for a basket by Jordyn Smit. It took the Eagles almost 90 seconds before Brooklyn De Kam splashed home one of her 5 treys of the night assisted by Leah Buys. Chynna Berning scooped up a loose ball and tossed in the basket to give EHS a 4-3 advantage. Hannah Nerem rebounded a missed shot and scored for the Eagles. Elizabeth Buckridge dropped in 1 of her 5 treys from very long range, aided by Berning, to make the score 7-5 in favor of the Dutchmen with 14:01 showing on the clock.

