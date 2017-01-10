SWC boys eke out a win against Blackjacks 68-67

Along with the girls, the SWC boys basketball team made the trip north to Dawson last Saturday to take on the Blackjacks. The Blackjacks had a record of 6-2 and figured to be good competition for the young Eagles’ squad. SWC fell behind by as many as 14 points in the first half but managed to close the gap to 6 as the half ended. It took the Eagles 6 minutes of the second half to erase the deficit and hold on to their second exciting finish in a row to win 68-67.

After DB scored the first basket, AJ Vanderby and Logan Walhof collaborated on an inbounds play with Walhof scoring the Eagles initial basket. Walhof scored again a minute later before the Eagles went on a 3 minute scoring drought. The home team led 8-4 before Jacob Van Dam cut the lead in half with a drive to the hole. DB then went on an 8-0 run before Jeremy Vander Woude drove in to score. It took the Eagles another two and a half minutes before Walhof drove in for another score. DB led 20-10 with 8:28 left in the first half.

For the full article please see the January 11 edition of the Edgerton Enterprise!