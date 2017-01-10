Students Do Well At Knowledge Bowl

Students at Edgerton Public recently wrapped up a successful Jr. High Knowledge Bowl season. The students have been participating in local meets since October.

On December 20, the team was divided into three teams to participate in the sub-regional competition in Marshall. Edgerton Red, Edgerton Black, and Edgerton White battled against 50 other teams with Edgerton Red successfully ranking 4th after a tie-breaker round for 3rd place. This earned Edgerton Red a trip to the regional competition. Freshmen Alex Bootsma, Lauren De Jong, Brayden Kuiper, and Luke Veldhuizen participated in the SWWC Service Cooperative’s Junior High Knowledge Bowl® Regions 6 and 8 Regional Competition held on January 5, 2017, at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

