New Council Sworn In

At the first council meeting of the new year on January 4, the entire council was sworn in because each member was either re-elected or elected for the first time last November.

New to the council are Kathy Baker and Rick Fey. Returning council members are Mayor Jason Snyder, Ron Williams, and Del Hulstein.

The council was given a summary of law enforcement activity in Edgerton by Pipestone County Sheriff Keith Vreeman. There were a total of 10,730 calls (both emergency and non-emergency) in the county in 2016. Only 438 of those calls happened within the city limits of Edgerton.

