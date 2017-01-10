Lady Dutchmen defeat HL-O

The Edgerton Dutchmen came back strong in the second half to defeat Heron Lake/Okabena January 3 by a score of 66-54.

EHS got on the board with a Lila Ockenga free throw and tough defense created a turnover setting up a three by Elizabeth Buckridge to begin the game. Aggressive play by the Dutch put them in foul trouble early on though as the Wildcats capitalized on free throws and jumped to an 8-4 lead. Chynna Berning drained a triple and Halle Wassink converted for two to pull within one at 10-9. Berning once again found the bottom of the net for another three followed by Buckridge beyond the arc on the opposite side. Feeding it inside the paint Lila Ockenga put up two to take a 1 point lead at 16-17 and added 4 more on subsequent trips down the floor as the Dutchmen pulled ahead by 6 at 23-17. But the Wildcat shooters hit their stride in the final minutes before the half and the late surge took them to intermission leading by 2 at 31-29.

