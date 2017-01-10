Family Has Great Influence

(This article is reprinted, with permission, from the Crookston Daily Times)

What’s the connection between a horse, a trumpet, and a flute?

At the University of Minnesota Crookston, it’s senior Hannah Van Dyke, and all three have played a central role in her academic career.

Van Dyke grew up on a farm near Edgerton, Minn., and playing both the trumpet and flute were a part of growing up in a family with musical talent.

It seems natural, too, that Van Dyke would major in equine science since she owned a horse of her own since seventh grade.

Adding a second major in animal science encompassed her interest in cattle and allowed her to broaden her opportunities for future employment in the two areas she loves most.

Following in her sister Vayla’s footsteps, Van Dyke decided to attend the U of M Crookston.

“I was a freshman when my sister was a senior on campus and she has always been my inspiration,” Van Dyke says. “Vayla majored in natural resources and works for the National Forest Service now, and I will complete my undergraduate career when I graduate in May 2017.”