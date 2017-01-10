Eagles trip Rebels 72-70

The SWC boys basketball team’s return to the court this season was an exciting one. They battled the Murray County Central Rebels for a full game before coming out on top 72-70. Junior guard Logan Walhof dribbled the length of the court and scored giving the Eagles the margin of victory though MCC had one last chance but a 3-ball clanked off the rim and was secured by SWC for the win.

After MCC went ahead 3-0, Jared Vis swiped a pass and scored for the Eagle’s initial basket. AJ Vanderby, SWC’s leading scorer for the game, made a free throw, and Jeremy Vander Woude latched on to his own missed shot to score for the Eagles. MCC had a 6-0 run broken by a Vander Woude basket. After 2 more Rebel hoops, Vanderby scored down low and Hunter Dilly went 1 for 2 from the line to make the score 13-12 MCC with 11:44 showing on the clock.

After Dilly scored again, the teams traded treys with Vis hitting the long bomb for SWC. Once again the 2 squads hit from long range; Jacob Van Dam canned the trey for the Eagles. Vanderby gave the Eagles a 1 point lead, and then Vanderby hit Walhof with a pass for 2 points. The Rebels retaliated, but Van Dam and Vanderby worked together for another hoop to make the score 24-21 with 7:08 left in the first half.

