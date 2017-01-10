BUSINESS OF THE WEEK: V&M Locker and Grocery

V & M Locker and Grocery of Leota has been in business for 43 years! The current owners are Verlyn and Barb Ruiter and Chad and Julie Ruiter.

In 1973, Verlyn bought Herman and Belle De Boer’s share of the grocery and feed store called Clover Farm. Henry Van Essen was the other owner of the business at that time.

Verlyn had attended Pipestone vocational school for meat cutting and worked part time in the meat department at Hank’s Foods in Pipestone before going to work at the Clover Farm. He began slaughtering and cutting meat in the back part of the building.

