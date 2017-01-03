EHS girls take part in holiday tourney
Dutchmen fall to Canby in holiday tourney December 27 EHS girls traveled to Marshall where SMSU hosted the Borch’s Holiday tournament to face the Canby Lancers. The Dutchmen put up a great first half but would drop the contest by a score of 50-77. Starting out strong the Dutchmen took an early 7-3 lead with 5 of those points coming from senior guard Elizabeth Buckridge. Chynna Berning and Lila Ockenga also found success around the perimeter and underneath the basket.