2016: A year of change in Edgerton

Issue of January 13

Business of the week was Roger’s Auto Sales, Inc., owned by Craig and Trevor Fey. Frigid temperatures reaching -18 on Saturday spawned beautiful sundogs that evening. Brian Douty was sworn in as the new Pipestone Co. Veteran’s service officer. Lauren Stoel, 10-year-old daughter of Travis and Randi Stoel of Chandler, received second and third degree burns after hot water and cooked noodles landed on her. She spent 24 days in the burn unit at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Sebia Gunnink was to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 25.

Issue of February 17

Gas prices have been dropping for several months now. Prices now are $1.49 super unleaded; E-15 $1.59; E-85 $1.59; and diesel $1.87. Business of the week was Vander Stoep Furniture, owned by Kevin Scholten, Jesse Van Hofwegen, and Rick Vanderstoep. Two teams of three students each from Southwest Christian High School competed in the Minnesota Music Listening Competition. A feature about the Edgerton Chamber of Commerce explained the different things they do. They could be called the lifeblood of Edgerton’s business community. Tinklenberg Lumber & Hardware recently received the 2015 President’s Paint Award.

Issue of March 9

Sanford is opening a medical clinic in the center portion of the Kooiman Building on Edgerton’s Main Street. The clinic will be approximately 1,300 square feet and is expected to open in June. Initially the plan is to have the clinic open half days, but hours could be expanded. After solving some issues with a 60-foot section of land between the elevator property on the east and Kooi Repair and Rock River Landscape on the west, the city council approved having Chandler Feed build another 600,000 bushel bin. Van Dyke Sanitation & Roll-offs was the business of the week. The four-generation family-owned business is presently owned by Norm Van Dyke, and four of his sons, Jamie, Rick, Brad, and Stephen. In the Republican caucuses held in Pipestone County, Ted Cruz had the largest number of votes, 38 percent.

Issue of April 13

The Edgerton City Council once again returned to the 2016 fee schedule. In March, the council adopted a fee schedule, but has heard a lot of feedback from residents who felt that some of the fees were too high. The city council is considering adding a planning and zoning subcommittee for the city of Edgerton. Edgerton Family Chiropractic was the business of the week. Dr. Sara Graber, who also owns and works at Fulda Family Chiropractic with her husband, Dr. TJ Graber, comes to Edgerton three days a week. The business opened in Edgerton in September 2008 and is now located in the Kooiman Building.

