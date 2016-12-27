Wins $500!

Heidi Bolluyt was the winner of the Shop at Home Holiday promotion in Edgerton. Heidi’s winning punch card was filled at Wendy’s Flowers, where Heidi purchased a floral arrangement. Art Bleyenburg won the large antique window with vinyl lettering on it. Vicki Hulstein won an $85 vehicle detailing from De Boer Chevrolet. Pete De Kam won a $75 certificate to Drooger’s Food Center. Bonnie Ossefoort won a bird feeder and bird feed from M & H Hardware and Appliance. There were a total of 1,082 cards entered this year, up from about 850 cards last year. Those cards alone (there are many still out there partially filled or lost in purses and pockets and not brought in) represent $108,000 spent in Edgerton from Thanksgiving through Christmas! Congratulations to the winners!

Related