RCC tops EHS girls

The EHS Dutchmen hosted RRC girls on December 20 and lost to the Falcons 49-63. Edgerton put together a great first half of ball to stay right on the heels of the Falcons but the second half proved to be a challenge to keep the momentum going against a tough RRC team.

The Falcons started out fast picking up a quick 14-3 lead, but early fouls on Red Rock put, the Dutchmen on the line often where they shot an admirable 11/15 in the 1st half. The hot hand of Elizabeth Buckridge from beyond the arc also did some damage and pressure on the ball early on created turnovers the Dutchmen took advantage of as well.

Jenny Nelson put up the first of the Dutchmen points followed by a free throw from Jordyn Smit. Chynna Berning chipped in two foul shots before the offense settled in and Buckridge, Lila Ockenga and Halle Wassink were able to contribute to the total. Nelson and Buckridge picked up most of the points in the half going into intermission with 15 of Edgerton’s 25. Red Rock’s would lead by only two points with 27.

