Business of the Week: Leota Cafe

Five and a half years ago Gene and Kammi Vander Ziel purchased the Leota Cafe. They are the latest in a long line of owners since the cafe was opened in 1936 by Ted Pool and Herman De Boer.

In 1938, Ted Pool sold his interest in the business to Herman. He added on another piece to the building. In 1951, he sold the business to Henry D. Blom. In the 1950’s the addition was moved to the east where it stands now. Blom eventually sold the establishment to the city and it was operated by a number of people.

In 1973, Marv Achterhoff bought it from the city and operated it until 1976. At that time, Wayne Kroontje bought it. The following year, Wayne married Helen Vander Linden, and they operated it until 1982 when they sold it to Wayne’s parents, Gerrit and Harriet Kroontje. When the Kroontjes owned it, they would stay open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday. On Wednesday evenings and Saturday evenings they would stay open late. Sometimes there would be Rook tournaments during the winter afternoons and evening hours.

The Vander Ziels bought the cafe from Julie Wiekeraad. She was the owner for a few years, but had to sell the cafe when she was diagnosed with cancer that could not be cured. For a while, the community volunteered to run the cafe, to keep the doors open after Julie passed away.

The Vander Ziels bought the cafe as a way to support the community, which was looking up against the cafe closing in 2011. They have five children, and having the cafe as a family business meant having work for their teenagers, without them having to drive far from home all the time.

“I wanted to teach my children how to work and take responsibility,” Kammi said. Owning the cafe was a great opportunity to do that.

Kammi Vander Ziel (left) and her daughters Julia and Kymberly operate the Leota Cafe