EHS tops HLO

Dutchmen dunks make the game

Thursday night, December 22, a couple of teams hungry for a victory tangled in Edgerton when the Wildcats of Heron Lake-Okabena and the Dutchmen played their final game before the Christmas break. The Dutchmen entered the contest with a record of 1-5 while the Wildcats were winless in five contests. When the final buzzer sounded the Dutchmen had their second victory on a score of 68-57.

The Dutchmen had things go pretty much their way in the first half mounting a lead as large as 31-17. It was erroneously reported last season by yours truly a Dayne Niemeyer dunk was the first in the history of Flying Dutchmen basketball. But it should be safe to report the game against HL-O was the first Dutchmen contest that had two Dutchmen players dunk in the same game.

Niemeyer threw down a pair of dunks after steals to delight the Edgerton crowd. Trey Gilbertson later threw one down left handed in Edgerton’s half court offense when he attacked the bucket through a slim seam. Gilbertson’s dunk put Edgerton up 33-20. Later, Gilbertson scored at the buzzer after a nice entry pass from Landon Buckridge (4 assists) and EHS enjoyed a 41-25 lead at the break.

