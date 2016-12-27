City budget balanced

Library request for more funding denied

The final city council meeting of 2016 was held last Wednesday, Dec. 21. This second meeting of December was called to finalize the 2017 budget and certify the levy.

Mayor Jason Snyder was unable to be at the beginning of the meeting, so Councilman Denny Bleyenburg led the meeting as acting mayor. This was the last meeting for Bleyenburg and councilman Jerry Brink, as they did not run for re-election. Councilman Ron Williams was also not present at the beginning of the meeting.

At the council meeting on Dec. 7, the council had discussed cutting the funding to the library from $30,000 to $24,999. In response to that, Edgerton Librarian Elberta De Jager, and two members of the library board were present to request that the council not cut them by $5,000.

De Jager showed the council how their funding had been cut in 2010 when Pipestone County changed to a formula in which they divided up the funds from the Plum Creek Library System. They changed the formula for funding from being based on circulation to being based on population. That changed the library’s funding from $20,753 to $12,220.

“You can’t take anymore away,” De Jager said, explaining that the library is struggling already. “Our costs keep going up the same as others.”

For 2015, the library spent a total of $55,380. Of that, $38,522 was for salaries and payroll taxes. The assistant librarian, Marcy Schmitke, is paid $8.50 per hour and De Jager is paid $14.25 per hour. She has been the librarian for the past 22 years. Dena Berghorst works on an as-needed basis.

Library employees receive no holiday pay, no vacation pay, and no health insurance. “Good workers find jobs elsewhere,” De Jager added.

