Christmas came early for the Dutchmen

The Edgerton Flying Dutchmen boys’ basketball team gave coach Doug Van Kley an early Christmas present December 19 when they gift wrapped a tidy 75-45 victory over the Ellsworth Panthers. The game, which was played in Edgerton, was the first win of the year for the Dutchmen. With the win they improved to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in Red Rock Conference action.

The Dutchmen received an excellent perimeter effort offensively from Dayne Niemeyer while Thad Gunnink performed admirably around the hoop. Niemeyer, who has been itching all season to get his first slam dunk, got two of them in this contest, both off of his steals. The Dutchmen forced 27 Ellsworth turnovers with 17 of them coming via Edgerton thefts.

When Niemeyer wasn’t delighting the home crowd with rim-snapping dunks, he was elating them with deadeye accuracy from downtown. Niemeyer dialed up eight shots from long distance and five of those eight were answered for 15 points from beyond the arc. Niemeyer totaled 27 points to lead all scorers.

Gunnink, meanwhile, was stellar down in the paint gathering eight offensive rebounds that helped him go 7-for-12 from two-point land. Just to prove he can score from outside of the lane area, Gunnink swished a trey from the top of the key en route to his 22-point performance.

