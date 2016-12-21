Third Graders Comment on Christmas!

In December, the Edgerton Enterprise asked area 3rd grade students to answer the question, “What does Christmas mean to you?” Find their answers below!

On Christmas Jesus was born. Christmas means to me because we get to go to church. I get to have a sleepover. I get a gift. I get to have NO SCHOOL!

Jaron Brands

Free Christian

What Christmas means to me is getting together with family. We also celebrate the birth of Jesus. His mom was Mary, and his father was Joseph. We celebrate by setting up a Chrismas tree, give gifts to each other like the wise men did, and lots more. We decorate the tree with lights, star garlands, and ornaments. Then, when we’re all finished, we put a star on the top of the Christmas tree to represent the star the wise men followed. We celebrate every year. That is what Christmas means to me.

Gracelyn Fick

Edgerton Christian

Christmas for Sam means family opening presents. On Christman day we make a Santa cake and write a letter to Santa and my brother. I like decorating our tree and putting decorations around the house.

Miguel Carrera

Edgerton Public

Christmas is a time to share. It is fun to play in the snow with my dog Zoe and with my sisters, Paris and Paige. We go sledding and make snowangels. We have to have hot chocolate. I love it when we celebrate with my family. When we wakeup we eat a good breakfest – like carmal rolls. Then we open stockings. After that we play games and watch movies. The part I have been waiting allday for the presents!. I hope I get good presents. I wish you all a merry Christmas.

Presley Van Dyke

Edgerton Christian

What Christmas means to me is family and opening presents. We get to visit friends too. I love to build snowmen and build igloos in the snow. I love Christmas time.

Mika Bleyenburg

Edgerton Public

Christmas is a time to get together, decorate Christmas cookies, open presents, and about Jesus’ birth. I Love playing in the snow, and then coming back in and having some Hot Co-Coa. My family is going to Arizona for Christmas, and I bet it is going to be fun. And I get to see my cousins. Christmas is a really great time to get together!

Ava Busker

Edgerton Christian

Christmas is family time for me. My family has fun opening presents. After Christmas Eve is my sister’s B-day. My family goes to my Nana’s house.

Luci Blom

Edgerton Public

Christmas means going to church. It means going to my grandpa and grandma’s house. It means Jesus was born. It means having a sleepover with my cousins. It means my birthday will be soon. It means birthday and Christmas presants.

Emily Boverhof

Free Christian

Christmas means to me about Jesus Christ who was born to die for sins. Also Christ is important to me because he saved us from our sins. But the most important thing about Christmas is that Jesus our Savior was born on the that night. He will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Prince of Peace, King of Kings, and Lord of Lords!

J.R. Van Stelten

Edgerton Christian

I love Christmas because it is spectacular. I can spend time with my family and unwrap presents. I also love to make Christmas cookies. I love to hear Christmas songs and to go out on Christmas. One of my favorite things is to put up and decorate the Christmas tree. Christmas means so much to me.

Lineshka Rivera

Edgerton Public

Christmas is a time when Jesus was born in a stable. I think Christmas is a time to spend with our family and friends. I like to open presents with them and share love with them. We giggle and laugh. We have fun! I love to eat Christmas cookies.

Ashlyn Houselog

Edgerton Christian

Christmas means that God has been born so it is time to worship him more. I like to pretend that we are opening God’s presents.

Reese Vande Griend

Edgerton Public

Christmas is the time to love. Christmas is about Jesus our Savior. And He died on the cross for us. We like to go to my Grandma and Grandpa’s house. We like to open presents with our family. It is fun! We eat food with my family too. Here is some good encouraging words for you – love, joy, peace, pactience, kindness. And I hope you have Good Christmas.

Selah Kuipers

Edgerton Christian

Christmas means all our family gets together. For this Christmas we are going to take turns saying to someone from Mom, Dad, and Santa. It goes from smallest to biggest. When ever my little brother opens his presents mom and dad tell him who is it from and he tells it. I am glad for this Christmas

Crystal Casas

Edgerton Public

On Christmas I think about Christ’s birth. I go to church I open prezents. I have decorations. The colors are red white and green.

Casey Ver Hey

Free Christian

When I think of Christmas, I think of having fun and eating with my family. After eating, we open presents and get to play with our new toys. Then we go to my grandma’s house. We open presents there too. When we leave my grandma’s and go to my uncle’s mom’s house.

Michael Gunnink

Edgerton Public

Christmas means that I get to go to church. My favorite part in chuch, on christmas is learning to do chimes and bells. After church I go to the grandparents. I decorate cookies. My favorite cookie shape is a bell. I reminds me of Jesus being born and bells were ringing.

Hannah Masselink

Edgerton Christian

Chirstmas means God’s Birthday and that people get presents. I enjoy goodies.

Blair Sandbulte

Edgerton Public

Christmas is a time when I get to spend time with my family and celebrate the time of Jesus’ birth. These are some things we like to do at Christmas. We bake cookies and sometimes we watch the winter olympics. I like the Ice skatting part in the oympics. Because the skaters do lots of cool tricks. I also like Christmas because instead of having crackers for snacks we get hot Coca. And that’s what Christmas means to me. Have a merry Christmas!

Kalli Blom

Edgerton Christian

Christmas means joy and presents. Santa comes and brings me cool stuff. Sometimes, I go to my grandma’s house for Christmas. My cousins come and we play Christmas games. It’s a lot of fun when we see my grandma because she lives in Iowa. It takes four hours to get there.

Quinn Buckridge

Edgerton Public

Well Christmas is a time when we set up the tree with my family. We have gatherings with our family, relatives, and cousins. When we are away in a town, we look at lights on houses. We also go to church and the pastor talks about Jesus’ birth. Remember that Jesus is the reason for this season.

Seth Post

Chandler Christian

Christmas is a loving time to spend with your family. Its a time to decorate and celebrate but to also remeber Jesus was born on that day. That is what Christmas means to me.

Austyn Pap

Edgerton Christian

Christmas is when Jesus is born. It’s when family comes together. Hot chocolate is yummy when you have it next to the tree. You get presents from Santa Clause. You can snuggle up with someone and have sugar cookies. My family decorates the tree with ornaments.

Gabriel Lopez

Edgerton Public

Christmas is a time that I remember when Jesus was born. My family goes to church on Christmas day. We also celebrate with family at Christmas parties. I also think Christmas is a time to love others and be kind. Christmas is a time to be happy and joyful, and to enjoy our families. But most importantly to remember that special night when Jesus was born, and shepherds and wise men sought him. Christmas is my favorite time of year!!

Lydia Talsma

Edgerton Christian

When I hear Christmas, I think of snow. I think of building snow forts and digging tunnels. I think of drinking hot chocolate and eating Christmas cookies. I think of going ice fishing and trapping rabbits. I am also reminded that it is basketball season.

Brayden Dirksen

Edgerton Public

To me, Christmas means love, joy, family, and especially Jesus! He is the most important part of Christmas. I think that Christmas is a very special holiday, it is a time to worship our Savior! I love the songs, treats, family, and decorations! I love Christmas!

Jayden Brands

Edgerton Christian

Christmas means I get to go to a big party at my Grandma’s house. My whole family gets to have a great meal. Everyone gets a present. My cousins and I always play lots of games.

Kya Voge

Edgerton Public

What does Christmas means to me is that Christ was born. It means family. It means friends. It means snow. It means going to church.

Alyvia Brands

Free Christian

Chrismas is a time I remember when I open gifts and get excited about it. I remember Jesus’ birth too. I like celebrating Christmas. It is my favorite holiday. I celebrate with the Brown side, the Rozeboom side, and at home. That’s what Christmas means to me.

Carson Rozeboom

Edgerton Christian

I think Christmas is about celebrating it with your family and opening gifts with everyone. We take turns having Christmas at different houses. We open our gifts from Santa when everyone is awake. Then we play a game where we have thirty gifts. We pass them left or right and you get whatever present you end up with.

Kami Smit

Edgerton Public

Christmas means Love, family, and Jesus to me. Love is a very important part of my Life. I Love my family, my friends and teacher. Family: family gives me comfort, Love, joy and peace. Family is so important to me. Jesus is Christmas to me. I Love Jesus and I hope to Love him more than ever. That’s what Christmas means to me.

Jonah Uilk

Edgerton Christian

Christmas means Jesus’s birth. It is very special. Actually it’s the most special feeling. I’ve every had. I like Christmas because of Jesus. Jesus is so special that’s why I like Chistmas.

Mason Tinklenberg

Edgerton Public

When we go to church on Christmas Eve and celebrate Jesus birth. What I love about Chrstmas is when I was little I loved to Put up the tree and having fun and singing Christmas songs.

Payton Blom

Edgerton Christian

Christmas means hanging out with my family. On Christmas day, my whole family goes to church. Then we go to my grandma’s house and open presents. Then we eat supper at my Grandmas. After super, the adults open presents and we go home. Christmas is so fun!

Avery Bootsma

Edgerton Public

Christmas means Jesus being born to save us from our sins. It also means we get to go to church and read the Bible. And that we get to meet with family and celebrate God’s only son being born. Christmas means alot to me because what if Jesus was not born. Then where would we be? We would be lost and confused. We need Jesus to live a good life. That is what Christmas means to me.

Victoria Prins

Edgerton Christian

Chrismas means love to me. My mom loves Christmas and my brothers love Christmas too. I love Christmas because I get to open presents. I like to leave cookies and milk out for Santa.

Jazlyn Suedel

Edgerton Public

What Christmas means to me is that Jesus died for my sins and for gave us all. The fun part is that you can open presents. Do you know what the star on the tree stands for? God. The little lights stand for us. God is on the top because He is Lord of all of us. Is that cool or not!

Tytus Vander Pol

Edgerton Christian

Christmas means love, caring, and having fun in the snow. Christmas means alot to me and my family. It teaches to be caring pepole with nothing might get something magical. Every body thats good and caring might get something fun to play with. Thats why christmas is so important to me.

Chloe Wassink

Edgerton Public

Cristmas is when Jesus’s birth was. We go to church. We have a sleepover. We have a big lunch. We have a good time.

Levi Fennema

Free Christian

What Christmas means to me is spending time with family. When it is Christmas, we go to our living room and open our Christmas presents from Santa and my mom and dad. Then, we eat chocolate pancakes. After eating, we go play with our toys that we got. Then, we go to my Uncle Cory and Aunt Amber’s house.

Logan Latten

Edgerton Public

My Christmas is a time for family to see each other. It is a time to say thank you. It is a time for giving a hug or kiss. My family likes to decorate the Christmas tree. I like to help. It is a time for basketball. It is a time for not leaving anybody out. You should only eat junk food on the holidays P.S. I only get pop on the holidays. It is a time for cooking.

Kade Moffitt

Edgerton Public

I think Christmas is Jesus’ birthday because he was born on that day. For Christmas what we do before we get to open presents – we have to sing a Christmas song. This is what I song last year silent Night. What I am going to do sing this year is By Faith.

Kaia Jasper

Edgerton Christian

Christmas means getting gifts and giving gifts. In my family we would draw names out of a hat. Then who we get we would have to make a present for them. Our only rule is it can’t be store bought.

Keeton Ockenga

Edgerton Public

Jesus means Christmas to me. I think Christmas is the time to have fun with family while celebrating Jesus’ birth, and having fun opening presents.

Kade Fey

Edgerton Christian

I think Christmas time means spreading Christmas joy. I think people shouldn’t think only about the presents, but think about Jesus’s birthday! Christmas is a special time of year. It’s when the three kings came to give him stuff all the way from the desert! It’s also about spending time with your family.

Norangeliz Alvarez

Edgerton Public

It means that Jesus was born on Christmas. We go to church and learn about Jesuses birth. We sellabrate Christ on Christmas. Christ was born on a Sunday. We give thank God for every thing on Christmas.

Abbie Gunnink

Free Christian

Christmas means alot to me because I get presents and it is fun to bake Christmas cookies. I get 2 Christmas. One at my Grandmas and one at my house. We play lots of games like Bingo. It is alot of fun.

Brady Jandl

Edgerton Public

Christmas is a time when Jesus was born. It’s also a time to LOVE! Do you think It’s fun to decorate the tree and the house? I do. I like to make cookies with my family. Speaking of family, my family comes over. We get to have a BIG meal and open presents. I get to play with my cousins alot. It’s always fun!

Addison Van Hill

Edgerton Christian

I can get presents on Christmas. You can play in the snow. My family can see Your family. You can get to eat good food. I can see Santa.

Dakota Erickson

Edgerton Public

What Christmas means to me is spending time with my family. It’s about having a good time with family and laughing a lot. I like to stay home and open presents. This year we get to go to a different state and see some family that we haven’t seen in a long time.

Rosa Tinklenberg

Edgerton Public

Christmas is a time I remember Jesus Christ the Savior was born for us. At my Grandma’s house we set up three nativity sets. In the sets are: Mary, Joseph, shepherds, a stable, an angel, three wise men, a cow, a sheep, a donkey, two camels and of corse baby Jesus. Christmas is a very important time of the year because I can see my family! Have a Merry Christmas!

Bryce Vlietstra

Edgerton Christian

When I have Christmas this year, it is going to be at our house. When everyone is here, we put all of the presents under the tree. Then we play games like bingo, pool, and card games. After that, we eat. Then we open all the presents. It goes youngest to oldest. After that, we play even more games.

Hailey Erickson

Edgerton Public

My cousin came to see me. I played snowball fight with my cousin. I had ten presents for Christmas. I sang songs with my cousin. My mom bought me a dog.

Jose Puente III

Edgerton Public

Christmas is a time when Jesus was born as a Savior. When I wake up it was Christmas morning. It was a time to open presents and stockings. I love Christmas – its a fun holiday! I love baking treats for my family. Christmas is a time to spend time with family and friends. I love when we get to open presents – that’s my favorite part.

Brooklyn Talsma

Edgerton Christian

Chrismas means a time with family and friends. It’s a time to worship God. It means a time for you to be thankful for all you have and not to take from others.

Johnnie Fransen

Edgerton Public

What Christmas means to me is having some time with my family. I think about my grandma and grandpa, but I can’t be with them because they live in Chicago. I am sad because I can’t be with my grandma and grandpa. I put a picture of them in my room to pretend they are there.

Leonith Casas

Edgerton Public

I like to see family members and have fun. We get to travel around places. and look at Christmas lights. I have a really enjoyable time about the Christmas story about Jesus. We all have lots of fun in the snow in the house and everywhere. Just be thankful for Christmas.

Keegan Hamm

Edgerton Christian

To me, Christmas means spending time with my family. I go to my great grandma and grandpa’s house. Then, I go home and open my presents at home. After all of that, we go outside and play.

Tavian Moody

Edgerton Public

Christmas means to me is getting to gether to celebrate Jesus’ birth. I like going to grampa and gramas house and having a fun time with my family. Snowmobiling, skiing and playing in the snow with my brothers and sisters. Playing games inside, having a fun time, telling the Christmast story and having a wonderful meal are all apart of my Christmas.

Silas Van Essen

Edgerton Christian

Christmas means a day of happiness to me. Lots of people like Christmas as a day of giving and love. I like families getting together for Christmass. I know I’m going to love this Christmas. My family likes Christmas because we go sometimes to my relatives and other family.

Keia Cruz

Edgerton Public

What Christmas means to me is spending time with my family and friends. I get to see my grandma and grandpa. I love to get to open my presents. After we open them, my sister and I play with the toys that we got for Christmas.

Luke Persing

Edgerton Public

What Christmas means to me is that it makes me remember that Jesus Christ was born that night. On Christmas eve we go to the candle light service. Going to this service makes my day brighten just like the candle I am holding in my hand. On Christmas morning I awake to the smell of baking. Then I pray that God will watch over me all day. That’s what I do around Christmas.

Megan Rylaarsdam

Edgerton Christian

I go to my grandma’s house to see my cousins and my sister who is in college. We all eat dinner together. After dinner, my cousins and I get to play and open presents.

Jacob Wassink

Edgerton Public