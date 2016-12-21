Business of the week: Lora’s House of Hair

Lora Anker has been in the business of helping people look their best for 34 years! She graduated from Stewart’s School of Hairstyling in Sioux Falls in August 1982 and on December 21 opened her salon.

Lora had purchased the former Tillie Beukelman home. Because it was a house that was going to be turned into a business, Lora chose the name “Lora’s House of Hair.” Her parents and grandparents were very instrumental in helping her get her business going all those year ago. Her parents are Marvin and Verla Tinklenberg and her grandparents are Art and Marion Ruiter and Ed and Martha Tinklenberg. Lora’s uncle, Simon Tinklenberg, was also a big supporter.

Lora did not have her manager’s license when she first opened, so Wanetta Feikema was hired as the manager of the salon for a year and a half. In September 1988, Helen De Kam started working for Lora and she continues to do so. Lora has really enjoyed working with her the past 28 years!

The salon is open Monday through Saturday and on Wednesday evenings. Lora goes to Edgebrook on Mondays to take care of her customers who have moved there. She also has some new customers there. On Tuesdays, she spends the day at the Veterans Home in Luverne. “It’s a very busy day,” Lora said.

While she is away on those days, Helen is taking care of her customers. For the complete article see the 12-21 edition of the Edgeton Enterprsie.

